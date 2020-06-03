Demi Rose “squeezes” her goods in a sports bra! (photos)

Demi Rose returned to London after her long summer holidays to the exotic Ibiza.
The 25-year-old model, however, seems to have felt nostalgic for the summer days.
So, she posted a selfie on her Instagram account, focusing on her…assets.
Rose posed wearing a sports bra where she somehow managed to…”squeeze” all she has in!
And these are from her vacations in Ibiza
Waiting for bae like…. Bikini from @fashionnova #novababe #fashionnova
