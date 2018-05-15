Demonstration for Gaza: Petrol bombs & tear gases outside the Embassy of Israel (VIDEOS-PHOTOS)

A demonstration of solidarity to the Palestinian people following the bloody events in the Gaza Strip took place, outside the Israeli embassy.

Shortly after 8pm the protesters arrived outside the embassy of Israel at Kifissia and Katehaki, where tensions rose. Police forces kept the demonstrators at a safe distance from the embassy and the protesters began throwing stones and other objects at the police officers which in turn responded with limited use of anti-riot chemicals.

The around 400 demonstrators had rallied outside the US embassy before they move on to the embassy of Israel.

