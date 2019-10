The bank has an €832 million loss for the third quarter on its books

Deutsche Bank has an €832 million loss for the third quarter on its books. CEO Christian Sewing cites the ongoing realignment of the bank as the reason for this. According to Sewing, the bank made profits in its four core business areas. However, it will take a while before the measures take effect. At present, there is every reason to believe that 2019 as a whole will end in the red.

