Did Bucks play Giannis Antetokounmpo through concussion? (video)

Oct, 29 2018 Author: Thema Newsroom

He will miss the Milwaukee-Toronto game, a matchup of the NBA’s last undefeated teams

Related Stories

Early in the Bucks’ win over the Magic on Saturday, Giannis Antetokounmpo got elbowed in the head by Aaron Gordon. After the game, Antetokounmpo said he didn’t remember much after the hit and was “probably knocked out.” Yet, Antetokounmpo stayed in the game for a few minutes. He left the court area – presumably for concussion testing – later in the first quarter. Antetokounmpo returned to play in the second quarter, missed the third quarter for what he said was more testing then played in the fourth quarter.

Sadly unsurprisingly, Antetokounmpo is now in the concussion protocol.

Bucks:

This doesn’t mean Antetokounmpo suffered a concussion. The league’s protocol wisely – but also cleverly for creating plausible deniability – treats concussions and potential concussions the same.

Whether or not Antetokounmpo suffered a concussion, I doubt the Bucks would ever publicly acknowledge it. Because that’d mean he played through a concussion.

Read more HERE

Tags With: