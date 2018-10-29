Did Bucks play Giannis Antetokounmpo through concussion? (video)

He will miss the Milwaukee-Toronto game, a matchup of the NBA’s last undefeated teams

Early in the Bucks’ win over the Magic on Saturday, Giannis Antetokounmpo got elbowed in the head by Aaron Gordon. After the game, Antetokounmpo said he didn’t remember much after the hit and was “probably knocked out.” Yet, Antetokounmpo stayed in the game for a few minutes. He left the court area – presumably for concussion testing – later in the first quarter. Antetokounmpo returned to play in the second quarter, missed the third quarter for what he said was more testing then played in the fourth quarter.

Sadly unsurprisingly, Antetokounmpo is now in the concussion protocol.

Bucks:

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol and will not play in tonight’s game against Toronto. pic.twitter.com/HNyrcu2BLs — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 29, 2018

Antetokounmpo sustained a blow to the head in Saturday night’s win over Orlando. Bucks team physicians followed league protocols and consulted the league’s neurologist during the evaluation periods. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 29, 2018

Antetokounmpo was evaluated again yesterday and reported new symptoms along with a lingering headache. Got that reason, he was placed into the concussion protocol and will miss tonight’s game vs. Toronto. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 29, 2018

This doesn’t mean Antetokounmpo suffered a concussion. The league’s protocol wisely – but also cleverly for creating plausible deniability – treats concussions and potential concussions the same.

Whether or not Antetokounmpo suffered a concussion, I doubt the Bucks would ever publicly acknowledge it. Because that’d mean he played through a concussion.

