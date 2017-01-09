Die Welt: No one knows the role the unpredictable Erdogan will play on Cyprus dispute

EU diplomats worry that Turkey will be able to affect EU affairs through the Turkish-Cypriot constituent state

As a new round of negotiations on the resolution of the Cyprus dispute is about to start in Geneva, there are growing voices inside the EU that point out the dangerous possibility Turkey will be able to influence EU policies through the Turkish-Cypriot constituent state after a possible solution.

EU diplomats are warning that Turkey will not miss such an opportunity, thus holding Europe on an indirect political captivity.

It is well known that the Turkish-Cypriot community leaders are totally depended and controlled by Turkey, especially after the crack down that followed the failed coup has made clear to everyone that whoever goes against the will of President Erdogan is running the risk of simply ending up in jail…

The sources from Brussels do not hesitate to use the word “Trojan Horse” when talking about a post-solution island.

The problem is that Turkey demands as part of the solution the provision of a veto to all decisions by the minority Turkish-Cypriot state. That in turn could result to Turkey, via Cyprus as an EU member state, vetoing European decisions!

The negotiations will start again in Geneva this Thursday, January 12th.