Dijsselbloem: 3rd review will be complete after prior actions implemented

Shortly before the start of the Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg, President Jeroen Dijsselbloem called on Greece to implement all the prior actions in order for the 3rd review to be completed. The Dutch politician stressed that the 3rd review provided for the implementation of reforms and not more legislation, adding that the position of the new German government was expected to remain unchanged on the matter. Monday’s Eurogroup meeting is the first after a year that does not include Greece on the agenda and will be the last where Wolfgang Schauble will attend as German Finance Minister. The Eurogroup President told the press that he had a very strong relationship with the outgoing German Finance Minister and considered him a close friend who always gave sound advice. On his part, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs Pierre Moscovici dubbed Mr. Schauble an intelligent, brave man with a sense of humour. The French Commissioner said Greece was on a path to recovery.