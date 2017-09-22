Dimitris Giannakopoulos for PAO: I cannot do anything else for club

The fate of the football club of Panathinaikos is hanging in the balance, after major shareholder of the basketball team Dimitris Giannakopoulos released a statement clarifying that despite his efforts to assist in finding a solution for the club and keep it financially viable no progress had been achieved, announcing his intention to abandon any further attempts to intervene. His written statement comes a day after Giannis Alafouzos, the current major shareholder of the franchise said he would be leaving the club, as he was unable to shoulder the huge financial burden the club had accrued over the years. In his statement, Mr. Giannakopoulos called on Mr. Alafouzos to name those responsible for the current state of the club’s finances. He goes on to wonder where all the prominent Panathinaikos figures had gone.