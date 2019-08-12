Dimitris Tsiodras appointed head of Greek PM’s Press Office

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has appointed journalist Dimitris Tsiodras as the director of the Prime Minister’s Press Office.
George Efthimiou and Argiris Papastathis were assigned Deputy Directors of the PM’s press office.
George Efthimiou and Argiris Papastathis were placed as deputy directors
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, has appointed journalist Dimitris Tsiodras as the director of the Prime Minister’s Press Office.
George Efthimiou and Argiris Papastathis were assigned Deputy Directors of the PM’s press office.