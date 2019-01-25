Director Lanthimos’ father dead

Antonis Lanthimos was also famous as an athlete

Today, Antonis Lanthimos, the father of the famous Greek director, George Lanthimos, whose film “The Favorite”, has been nominated for ten Academy Awards, has died.

Antonis Lanthimos, who suffered greatly from health problems, died on Friday morning, just a few weeks before his son’s great moment.

The deceased was born in 1944 and became famous as a basketball player, playing as a forward.

In the 1960s and 70s, he was one of the key figures in the Pangrati basketball team and he also played for a few years volleyball for the same team.

On the days of Lanthimos, the historical Athenian team was ranked in the first triple of the county’s First National Category.

From 1964 to 1970, he played nine times with the Greek National Team.

Antonis Lanthimos retired in 1977.