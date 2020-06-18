Dirilis Ertugrul: Series dubbed “Turkish Game of Thrones” breaks records in Pakistan

A historical TV drama dubbed the “Turkish Game of Thrones” is currently breaking records in Pakistan, to some controversy.

Dirilis Ertugrul (Ertugrul’s Resurrection), which is available on Netflix, was released in Pakistan as a dubbed version in April this year, and has proven hugely popular over the course of five seasons, as the BBC reports.

It has also become a hit in the Middle East, South Africa, and South America. Venezuala’s president, Nicolas Madura, was pictured wearing the hat of a Turkish warrior during a set visit earlier this year.

The series, starring Engin Altan Düzyatan, Serdar Gökhan and Hülya Darcan, is based on the life of 12th-century Muslim Oghuz Turk leader Ertugrul. It follows the Muslim Oghuz Turks as they battle Mongol invaders, Christians, Byzantines and the Knights Templar.

Critics believe Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan has backed the show, which has a large budget and employs Nomad (a stunt company popular in Hollywood), because it meets with his vision for Pakistan as the “ethical and political ideal” of Islamic society.

Politicians have since become involved in the debate as to whether the show promotes violence or serves as a positive celebration of Muslim heroes, and as a means of combating Islamophobia.

An article in the daily Dawn suggested that “the reason may lie in a much-publicized, behind-the-scenes meeting, where Prime Minister Khan met with Turkish president [Recep] Tayyip Erdogan and [then] Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohammad at the UNGA (UN General Assembly)”.

