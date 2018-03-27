Dogfights over Aegean Sea between Greek and Turkish F-16 fighter jets

Nine Turkish aircraft violated the Greek national airspace on 45 occasions on Tuesday. Six F-16 fighter jets, 2 CN-235 reconnaissance planes, and a helicopter flew over the Northeast, Central, and Southeastern Aegean, while Greek and Turkish pilots engaged in dogfights. The Turkish aircraft also committed five air traffic law infringements of the Athens FIR. Six of the Turkish jets were armed.
