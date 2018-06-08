Donald Trump to land at Souda Bay in Crete on weekend?

President Donald Trump will reportedly be landing at the U.S naval air base of Souda Bay in Crete, over the weekend in transit to Singapore where he will meet with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-Un for nuclear talks.

The Air Force 1, the US presidential aircraft, will need to be refueled, and US services are considering the possible stopover of the aircraft on Crete.

The same officer explained to protothema that there is a possibility that Air Force 1 would stop for refueling at another airbase in the wider region, for example at the Naples base.

Sources indicate that until now it has not been clarified how long Donald Trump will remain in Crete if the US presidential aircraft eventually stops to refuel at Souda. If the US president stops in Crete it is likely he will meet US Ambassador to Athens Geoffrey Pyatt or even Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras if the Americans invite him.