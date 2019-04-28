Donald Trump to withdraw US from UN Arms Trade Treaty

President Donald Trump has announced he is withdrawing the US from a UN-negotiated global arms treaty, a victory for the National Rifle Association, which had lobbied against the pact.

“We’re taking our signature back. The United Nations will get notice that we are formally rejecting this treaty,” Mr Trump said at a conference for the US gun lobby in Indianapolis on Friday.

He dismissed the Arms Trade Treaty, which was signed by Barack Obama in 2013 but never ratified by Congress, as a means for the UN to exert unfair influence over US citizens.

“We will never allow foreign bureaucrats to trample on your Second Amendment freedoms. We will never ratify the UN Arms Trade Treaty. I hope you’re happy,” Mr Trump told the NRA audience.

