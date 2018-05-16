Dramatic moment Al Jazeera reporter avoids sniper bullet in Gaza! (video)

A second video on her Twitter feed shows tear gas canisters dropping from the sky and landing within yards of television crews.

An Al Jazeera journalist narrowly avoided being shot by a sniper and hit by a drone-fired tear gas grenade as she was reporting at the deadly Gaza protests.

Dramatic video shows the network’s international correspondent Hoda Abdel-Hamid ducking for cover in front of the camera as a bullet whistled past her.

The journalist, who was wearing a helmet and bullet-proof vest, posted a second video on her Twitter feed showing tear gas canisters dropping from the sky and landing within yards of television crews.

Footage shows the canisters dropping from a drone and thudding into the ground, sending reporters diving for cover and leaving them coughing and gasping for air.

In messages posted along with the video, Abdel-Hamid wrote: ‘Targeting journalists won’t make the Gaza problem go away.

source: dailymail.co.uk

This happened too – pretty sure elites snipers know what and where they are targeting pic.twitter.com/faRx8GxcKd — Hoda Abdel-Hamid (@HodaAH) May 15, 2018