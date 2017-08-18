Dramatic moment suspect is arrested by Finnish police (video)

Two people are dead and six others are injured after the suspect slashed wildly at pedestrians in the city of Turku before cops rushed to the scene and shot him in the leg. This is the moment armed police arrested a man suspected of randomly stabbing people during a deadly rampage in Finland.

Two people died in the incident which saw several people knifed in the centre of Turku this afternoon.

Police, who say the attack is not currently being investigated as terrorism, shot the attacker in the leg before detaining him around 20 minutes after the alarm was raised.

Video footage emerged of police arresting a man on the ground near a pool of blood.

One person is reported to have died at the scene – while another died in hospital. All the victims were adults.

Police at a press conference this evening declined to say anything about the victims or the perpetrator in custody – whose “identity is being investigated”.

source: mirror.co.uk