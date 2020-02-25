Dramatic video shows Porsche crashing into barrier

A dramatic video shows the moment a Porsche driver loses control of his car, crashing into barriers on a California highway after swerving along the road.

The video of the accident was recorded by another driver from his dashcam who was taking his children to school at that time.

Footage shows the sports car slowly moving along the State Route 18 in Lake Arrowhead, California, adjacent to the rocky San Bernardino Mountains.

It passes a white vehicle on the sweeping bend before gradually veering into the inside lane.

The driver was reportedly not injured.