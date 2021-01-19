Egypt: Dozens of 3,000-year-old coffins and mummies discovered in ancient temple

Ancient games, statues, and masks were also found

Dozens of wooden coffins and mummies dating back over 3,000 years have been discovered in an ancient temple near Cairo.

Egypt‘s former antiquities minister, archaeologist Zahi Hawass, revealed details of the treasures found in the vast Saqqara necropolis south of Cairo.

Experts found a four-metre long papyrus that included texts of the Book of the Dead, which is a collection of spells aimed at directing the dead through the underworld in ancient Egypt.

At least 22 burial wells were also discovered, containing 54 wooden coffins dating back to the New Kingdom that ruled Egypt between about 1570 BC and 1069 BC.

See Also:

Cavusoglu openly threatens Greece with war in front of German Foreign Minister

Germany: Muslim “known to police” screams “I’ll kill you all, Allahu akbar”, cops search for…motive!

Ancient games, statues, and masks were also found.

On a nearby site, archaeologists unearthed the temple of Queen Neit, wife of King Teti, the first king of the Sixth Dynasty that ruled Egypt from 2323 BC until 2150 BC.

Read more: yahoo