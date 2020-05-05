Eight Greek professors in list with most citations in the world

Eight professors and researchers from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens are included in the “Highly Cited Researchers (h> 100)” ranking of Webometrics. This list is compiled twice a year, based on information from the public profiles of Professors and Researchers at Google Scholar. It records University professors and researchers who, through their writing and research work, have greatly influenced on science over time.

The updated ranking published on May 2 concerns data collected in the last week of April 2020. It includes 4,167 Highly Cited Researchers, ie researchers with h-index> 100. In other words, researchers who have at least 100 research papers that have been submitted as valid reference from at least 100 researchers in their own field of work.

The eight professors and researchers with a global impact are Professor George Chrousos with h-index 190 and 152,817 citations, Professor Dimitris Trichopoulos + with h-index 156 and 103,407 citations, Professor Antonia Trichopoulos with h-index 135 and 100,600 citations, Professor and Rector of the Meletios Foundation – Athanasios Dimopoulos with h-index 131 and 79,957 citations, Professor Christodoulos Stefanadis with h-index 114 and 69,928 citations, Professor Haralambos Moutsopoulos with h-index 111 and 51,209 citations, and Professor Marinos Dalakas with h-index 111 and 45,327 citations, Professor Gerasimos Filippatos with h-index 113 and 166,777 citations.

The professors and researchers in this panel, whether alive or not, are ranked based in two criteria, the h-index, and the second criterion is the total number of citations.

In the 2020 ranking, as mentioned above, there are 4167 researchers and professors from around the world. First on the list is the well-known Philosopher, Psychologist and Professor of the Collège de France Michel Foucault (1926-1984) with h-index 296 and 1,026,230 citations.