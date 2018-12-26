Elon Musk reveals plans for SpaceX spaceship that could carry 100 humans to Mars

Elon Musk posted images on Twitter of the ‘test hopper’ prototype that is currently under construction in Texas

Billionaire Elon Musk has revealed plans for a ­spaceship that could ferry up to 100 people to Mars.

The SpaceX boss posted images on Twitter of the “test hopper” prototype that is currently under construction in Texas.

He also responded to a flurry of questions from his followers about the spaceship and its rocket engine which is designed to carry a 150 ton payload into space.

Following speculation from one user that the space craft will make use of stainless steal, Mr Musk confirmed that it would use similar materials to the Atlas rockets first produced in the 1950s.

