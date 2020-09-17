Emily Ratajkowski accuses photographer Jonathan Leder of sexual assault, he claims she’s lying

Her agent booked a modeling job for her, then 20, in which she would be shot by Leder and the photos would appear in Darius magazine

Emily Ratajkowski is accusing photographer Jonathan Leder of sexual assault.

The Gone Girl actress and model, 29, made the claim in what she describes as an “extremely personal” essay “about image, power and consent,” titled “Buying Myself Back,” which was run by New York Magazine. She said that the alleged incident occurred in 2012 after a photo shoot. Leder, with whom Ratajkowski has been engaged in a longtime dispute over that shoot, denied the claim to the magazine, saying the allegation is “too tawdry and childish to respond to”.

Ratajkowski wrote in the essay that her agent booked a modeling job for her, then 20, in which she would be shot by Leder and the photos would appear in Darius magazine. It would be an “unpaid editorial,” she explained, “meaning it would be printed in the magazine and the ‘exposure’ would be my reward,” a regular part of being a young model.

She traveled from NYC to Woodstock, NY, via bus for the shoot, and was to stay the night at the photographer’s home. When Leder picked her up, she recalled him seeming “disinterested” in her, and she admitted that led her to want to impress him, as that was “an important part of building a good reputation” — and booking more jobs.

At Leder’s home, he gave her a glass of red wine which she “drank quickly” in her nervousness, and “old-fashioned lingerie,” which she was to wear for the shoot. She drank several more glasses before the shoot began, in the bedroom. At first it was in the lingerie, before she said Leder said he’d like to shoot her nude, which she has done before.

