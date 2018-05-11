Enrique Iglesias’s concert in Athens! (photos-videos)

The king of Latin Pop blew the roof off the arena

The king of Latin Pop, Enrique Iglesias performed before a packed and passionate crowd at the Olympic Stadium venue in Athens last night as part of his European tour.

The Latino superstar has sung in sold out arenas around the world and was his first visit in Greece, where as he said in the past he had always wanted to appear. His concerts are renowned for their high energy and visual effects, as the fans experienced last night. A plethora of videos and photos hit the social media platforms showing the incredible atmosphere.