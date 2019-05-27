EP Elections: ND wins by 9%, according to exit polls

New Democracy recorded a landslide victory in the European elections by a 9% margin as forecast by Singular Logic with the integration of over 10% on the territory.

“Our estimate is that the difference is at 9 points with a deviation of +/- 0.5%,” said Singular Logic spokesman just before 10 pm.

According to him, the “Greek solution” party of Kyriacos Velopoulos will elect one representative to the European Parliament, while former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis’ “DieM25” party is projected to marginally fail to win a seat.

Based on 100% of the sample of all the exit polls, the difference between New Democracy and SYRIZA in today’s European elections stand at 8.5 points.

ND scores between 32.5-34.5% vs. 24-26% for SYRIZA.

KINAL (Movement for Change) came in third with 7.2-8.2%, followed by KKE (Communist party) which polls between 5-6%.

Golden Dawn (GD) has 4-5%, while the right-wing party of Kyriakos Velopoulos “Greek Solution” has between 4-5%. Former Greek Finance Minister Yianis Varoufakis’ DieM25 appears to be on the verge of electing an MEP with 2.2-3.2%.