Erdogan fights back as challenges loom from former allies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is tightening his grip on his ruling party, expelling rivals amid weakening public support and challenges from former allies.

“Mischief makers,” Erdogan called once-close allies at a recent rally of his supporters in the central provincial city of Sivas. “If we keep our brotherhood strong, then seeds of unrest can’t grow,” he said.

For the past couple of weeks, Erdogan has been touring his electoral strongholds in what is considered an attempt to thwart efforts to split his ruling AKP.

Last week, the AKP expelled former Prime Ministers Ahmet Davutoglu and Abdullah Basci, and two other close allies. Davutoglu is reportedly close to setting up a rival party.

