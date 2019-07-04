Erdogan: “If we have to we’ll speak the language they understand”

Turkey is complying with international law but will not hesitate to take further steps to resolve the issue, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

According to Hurriyet Daily News, speaking to reporters during his return flight from China on July 2, the Turkish president said: “We take the necessary measures within the law and we will try to continue doing the same. But if we are faced with illegal actions, we know how to speak the language they use. It is unacceptable that some who have no legitimate rights in the area should try to get benefits”.

Any refusal by the United States to deliver to Turkey the F-35s it has bought will practically be “theft”, the Turkish President said regarding the confrontation between Ankara and Washington on the purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system.

US officials have told Reuters that the government of US President Donald Trump still intends to impose sanctions on Turkey and exclude it from the F-35 construction program if it finally starts operating the S-400s.