Erdogan orders establishment of all-female universities

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for the establishment of all-female universities, ordering the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) to work towards that end, the T24 news website reported on Wednesday.

Attending a ceremony in Ankara for foreign students who graduated from Turkish universities, Erdogan spoke about his observations during his latest visit to Japan on the occasion of the G20 summit.

“Ten percent of some 800 universities in Japan are exclusively for women. Turkey should do the same thing. I telling the chairman of YÖK to start work on this. It is very important,” he said.

“In the past our country used to have all male and all female high schools. Then they went coed. We are in the process of rectifying things like that.”

