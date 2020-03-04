Erdogan to Greeks: Do not forget you might be asking for help and mercy in the future

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivered direct threats against Greece, warning that Greek might find themselves in the position of refugees and migrants “begging for aid and mercy” in the future.

Speaking before a party meeting on Wednesday, the Turkish President repeated his claims, which have strongly been denied by Greece as fake news, about the killing of a refugee by Greek forces on the borders, while he called on both Greece and the EU to respect the International Declaration of Human Rights on the Syrian crisis. A rather strange and bold statement, given that under his rule Turkey has one of the worst records on human rights abuses in the world.

“Our Greek neighbours, who use every means to stop immigrants from drowning them in the sea to shooting them, should not forget that at some point they may find themselves in the same need,” Erdogan said, according to the Daily Sabah.

In a textbook propaganda move, Erdogan showed a photograph of supposedly Greek children who found refuge in Syria during World War II.

“One of the Greeks in this photo may be Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ grandfather or grandmother,” said the Turkish president, according to Anadolu News Agency.