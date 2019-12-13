EU condemns Turkey expresses full support to Greece and Cyprus in dispute with Turkey

The European Union leaders expressed their full support to Greece and Cyprus over the dispute with Turkey in relation to the illegal drillings by Turkey off the coast of Cyprus and its maritime memorandum with Libya delimiting water jurisdiction in the Mediterranean.

The President of the Council, Charles Michel issued statements after the end of the meeting where he provided his unequivocal support to Greece and Cyprus: “We have had tonight also the occasion to discuss different international topics, especially the relationship with Turkey. We have expressed our full solidarity with Cyprus and Greece.”

The final conclusions document of the EU Summit also condemned Turkey in no uncertain terms: “The European Council recalls its previous conclusions on Turkey of 22 March and 20 June. It reconfirms its conclusions of 17-18 October concerning Turkey’s illegal drilling activities in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone. The Turkey-Libya Memorandum of Understanding on

the delimitation of maritime jurisdictions in the Mediterranean Sea infringes upon the sovereign rights of third States, does not comply with the Law of the Sea and cannot produce any legal consequences for third States. The European Council unequivocally reaffirms its solidarity with Greece and Cyprus regarding these actions by Turkey.”

According to government sources, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis requested and received during the Summit leaders’ dinner, the European Council’s full support for the Turkish provocation, something reflected in the conclusions published afterwards.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades expressed his full satisfaction for the support and solidarity shown by the EU leaders.