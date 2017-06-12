EU: Greece tops drivers’ deaths per capita in 15-29 age group

Greece holds top spot in Europe in per capita road deaths of car drivers between the ages of 15-29. The shocking statistic was revealed by the vice-President of the Hellenic Institute of Transportation Engineer, Dimitris Katsochis during a day conference on road education held at the Greek Car Museum amphitheatre. The event was organised by the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) in collaboration with the Road Safety Institute “Panos Mellas” and presented ways to increase road awareness through education and training programs. “Unfortunately, in Greece, young people, mainly men lose their lives, because of lack to a large degree of driving experience”, said Mr. Katsochis.