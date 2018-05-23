Eurobarometer 2018: Greeks disappointed with economy and democracy

Greeks are completely disappointed with the situation in the country, including the economy, the political institutions and the function of democracy, according to the Eurobarometer results released on Wednesday. The data revealed only 9% of Greeks believe the country is moving in the right direction, while 98% consider the economic situation bad and 72% are disappointed by the operation of institutions in Greece.

In contrast, 91% of Germans and Dutch believe the economy in their countries is getting better. According to the Eurobarometer, 22% of Greek citizens think their voice counts in the EU, while 57% believe that the country has benefited from its membership in the European Union.

Greeks occupy the last spot among the 27 member states regarding the functioning of democracy in their country, as only 28% are pleased with how the institutions in Greece operate, as opposed to 91% of the Danes and 85% of Luxembourg citizens.

“The next European elections will undoubtedly be a battle, not just between the traditional parties of the Right, Left and Centre but between those who believe in the benefits of continued cooperation and integration at EU level and those who would undo what has been achieved over the last 70 years,” said Parliament President Antonio Tajani, announcing the results.

“It is essential to continue the effort of demonstrating to citizens that the EU contributes in many ways to their well-being and protection.”

The study, which is published exactly one year before the European elections take place in 2019, also reveals that:

Half of Europeans are interested in the EU elections and almost one third know the date of the elections next year (23-26 May)

The lead candidate process – who is also known as spitzenkandidaten – is seen as a positive step: 63% say it creates more transparency, but nearly three-quarters of respondents want this process to be accompanied by a real debate about European issues and the future of the EU.

People cite the fight against terrorism (49%), youth unemployment (48%), immigration (45%), economy and growth (42%) as their priorities for the election campaign