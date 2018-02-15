Europa League: AEK – Dynamo Kiev 1-1 (2nd Half)

When last summer AEK bid farewell to the Champions League dream after being defeated by CSKA Moscow, few believed that the “yellow-black” Greek team could recover enough of their lost glamor through the Europa League.

And yet AEK finished undefeated their course in their group and after many years they are present at the “16” of the European Cup with the obstacle Dinamo Kiev before them.

However, at 19′ starting from Bakakis’ error and the beautiful pass of Gonzalez, Tsigankov scored for the Ukrainians.

AEK scores at 80′. AEK – Dynamo Kiev 1 -1.