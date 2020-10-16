European Council President calls Turkish gas exploration a “provocation”

European Council President Charles Michel today criticised Turkey’s latest gas exploration acts in the eastern Mediterranean, calling it a “provocation”.

“We deplore Turkey’s unilateral actions and provocations,” Michel said, noting that the EU planned to assess the situation in December with a view to possible sanctions.

Referring to Boris Johnson’s comments on the impending Brexit with or without an agreement, Michel said the European Union is “fully united and fully determined to work to make an agreement possible. However, he will not do it at any cost … We are ready to negotiate, we are ready to continue the negotiations and I hope that we will make progress in the future “.

also read

Turkish F-16 jets infringes Athens FIR

Visit Greece’s own “Loch Ness”, Lake Stymphalia (video)