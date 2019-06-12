European Court of Human Rights convicts Greece over living conditions of minors

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) convicted the Greek state over the degrading conditions of the incarceration of five unaccompanied illegal immigrants, who had applied for asylum.

The minors between the ages of 14 and 17 at the time of their illegal entry into Greece, said they fled Afghanistan claiming they feared for their lives as they were members of a religious minority called Ishmaelite.

In February of 2016, they were arrested by the police, and waited for their deportation, before being released.

Some of them attempted to cross the border between Greece and North Macedonia but were arrested.

The ruling also stressed that the Greek authorities had failed to do everything in their power to protect four of the five applicants during their stay for one month at the Edomeni refugee Camp, an environment unsuitable for adolescents.

The Court awarded EUR 4,000 to one applicant and EUR 6,000 for each of the four other applicants, and EUR 1,500 for legal fees.