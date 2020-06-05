European MED7 calls on Turkey to respect international law

The European Affairs Ministers of the MED 7 Group of southern European countries called on Turkey to respect International Law and the Law of the Sea, in a joint statement released after their Thursday video conference.

Greece was represented by Alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, who briefed his counterparts on the letters sent by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission on Turkey’s provocative actions, stressing that it is important for Ankara to be aware that the EU is united against these actions.

He also mentioned the publication of a series of applications to the Turkish government by the state petroleum company for permission to conduct research and drilling operations in maritime blocks that overlap the Greek continental shelf.

The ministers of Greece, Cyprus, France, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Spain also discussed plans for Europe’s recovery and exit from the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and prepared for the MED 7 Summit Meeting, scheduled to be held in France.

source amna.gr

also read

Zoom’s Revenue Skyrockets On Pandemic Boost (infographic)

PM Mitsotakis at “Restart Tourism” campaign start: “The safety a non-negotiable priority in reopening Greece”