These are Europe’s tech giants (infographic)

When you think of tech companies you probably imagine a stylish modern office somewhere in California. While this certainly is the tech capital of the world, other regions are also emerging to challenge the Golden State’s dominance. According to CB Insights, there are currently 108 ‘unicorns’ – private companies valued over $1 billion – in the United States, accounting for half of the all such companies in the world. Over in Europe though, the tech landscape is also looking pretty lush. As our infographic shows, according to GP. Bullhound, the UK boasts the highest cumulative value for its ‘giant’ tech companies, with firms such as Deliveroo and Shazam helping to make the almost $50 billion total.

source: statista

click on image to enlarge