Eurostat: Annual inflation in Greece was 0,9% for June 2017

The annual inflation in Greece was 0,9% in June 2017, compared to 1,5% in May, according to the data released today by Eurostat. One year ago the corresponding figure was 0,2%.

Overall in the Eurozone, the annual inflation in June was 1,3%, from 1,4% in May and 0,1% a year ago.

At European Union level, annual inflation was 1,4% in June, compared with 1,6% in May and 0,1% a year earlier.

Lower annual inflation rates were observed in Ireland in June (-0,6%), Denmark (0,4%) and Romania (0,7%). The highest annual percentages were recorded in Lithuania (3,5%), Estonia and Latvia (3,1% in both). Compared to May 2017, annual inflation fell at18 member states, remained stable at three and increased at six.