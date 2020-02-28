Evros: Chaos at the Greek-Turkish borders with new clashes with migrants who can not enter Greece! (videos-photos)

Mitsotakis: More than 4000 attempted to enter Greece last night and they were pushed back – We reinforce the borders

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas spoke of an “organized mass illegal border-crossing attempt” shortly after the meeting under Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

He added that “the government is determined to do whatever it takes to safeguard our borders” in response to a question about the closure of borders.

“Greece has withstood protecting its borders and Europe”, Mr Petsas stated.

He also clarified that 66 illegal refugees were detained after crossing the border into Greek territory and they “have no relation to Idlib in Syria.

The government spokesman also conveyed the Prime Minister’s congratulations to the Police officials and the Armed Forces which he said fight “a real battle”.

Mr Petsas announced the strengthening of land and sea forces. As he said, “police and the Army reinforcements are being transferred to Evros, while 52 Coast Guard and Hellenic Navy ships are now operating around the islands”.

The government’s intention to further strengthen the border was pointed out by Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos as well.

“The Prime Minister’s order was clear: The border must be guarded”, the Defence Minister said, stressing that this was achieved yesterday.

