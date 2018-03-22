Evzones guards stand proud at Victorian Parliament in Australia (photos)

Anyone passing by the State Parliament of Victoria, Australia on Monday were impressed and surprised at the same time at the commanding presence of the Evzones on the steps. Standing tall and proud like statues of Olympian gods, they gave the impression that “the Earth shudders beneath their feet” as the Greek march tune says.

Just hours after arriving in Melbourne, the Hellenic Presidential Guard visited the State Parliament of Victoria to attend a function held in the unit’s honour by the Victorian Multicultural Commission.

They were greeted by the VMC vice-chairperson, Ross Alatzas, while speeches were delivered by the State Minister of Small Business, Philip Dalidakis, the General Consul of Greece, Dimitris Michalopoulos and the head of the unit’s delegation, air Marshall Panagiotis Roundos.

All speakers expressed their delight for the Evzones’ presence in Melbourne to attend the 25th March celebrations for the National Day of Greek Independence, and participate at the parade that will take place on Sunday at the Shrine of Remembrance.

source: neoskosmos.com