Ex-Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi reportedly hospitalised in Milan

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was taken to a Milan hospital after suffering abdominal pain on Tuesday, local newspaper Corriere della Serra reported.

Silvio Berlusconi, the leader of the party Forza Italia, has reportedly been transported by ambulance to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, where he underwent an open heart operation in June 2016 after an illness caused by aortic insufficiency, Corriere della Serra reported.

“Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi went to the San Raffaele this morning for treatment for acute renal colic. He assured that as soon as the checks will be completed, he still wants to be present at the Forza Italia event with the European elections candidates”, a source close to Berlusconi told the media outlet.

