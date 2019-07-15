Ex-Minister of Finance Tsakalotos to be head of IMF?

Former Finance Minister of Greece in the SYRIZA government Euclid Tsakalotos is among the candidates in the race to succeed Christine Lagarde for the post of IMF Director, as American network CNBC reports.

As the network points out, the International Monetary Fund will start the process of selecting its new head, as Christine Lagarde is going to leave the agency in a few months.

Other names included in the list are former German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schauble and former head of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi.



However, there are already a couple of names floating around, which include:

• Mark Carney, the current governor of the Bank of England — a Canadian citizen who also has Irish and English passports.

• Kristalina Georgieva, from Bulgaria, who is currently serving as chief executive of the World Bank.

• Jeroen Dijsselbloem, former Dutch finance minister and president of the Eurogroup (which brings together the 19-euro zone finance ministers).

• Mario Draghi, the outgoing president of the European Central Bank (ECB) and an Italian national.

• Benoit Coeure, currently a member of the ECB executive board, but whose mandate ends in December.

• Wolfgang Schaeuble, former finance minister of Germany and currently speaker of the German parliament.

• Euclid Tsakalotos, former Greek finance minister who implemented the country’s third bailout program.

If the appointment of Lagarde goes ahead, she will take over the ECB on November 1. This gives the IMF a couple of months to nominate its next chief.