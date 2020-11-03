Ex-Playboy model kicked off flight for revealing outfit (video)

Southwest Airlines flight attendants asked her to step off the plane with her seven-year-old son

A mother-of-one has been left ‘humiliated, embarrassed, and highly offended’ after getting kicked off her flight due to her revealing outfit.

Eve J Marie, 26, was flying from Dallas, Texas, to Tulsa, Oklahoma, alongside her seven-year-old son on Thursday, October 29 with Southwest Airlines, when the flight attendants asked her to step off the plane.

The Instagram influencer and Playboy model was wearing a low-cut leopard print outfit that showed off her ample cleavage, which the crew claimed was against the dress code policy.

Eve documented her experience on Instagram, sharing a clip of herself at the airport preparing to board her flight, before posting a follow-up video in which she hit out at the airline for what she says was ‘discriminatory’ treatment.

‘When they threatened to remove me off the plane if I didn’t have a change of clothes,’ Eve told Jam Press. ‘I felt completely humiliated, embarrassed and highly offended.

