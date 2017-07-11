In tribute to the absolute Diva of the Opera, Maria Callas, the B. & M. Theocharakis Foundation presents the unique exhibition “MARIA CALLAS: The myth lives on” with more than two hundred personal belongings of Maria Callas.

The exhibition that will be on until October, 29, 2017 presents objects that belong to the impressive collection of Nick Charalambopoulos, a collection of great emotional value that the collector managed to create over the last decades and which sums up the most important years of her life: from the musical score of Traviata, one of her first major international acting roles, a score where Callas had noted the Greek translation of the libretto in order to memorize her part easier, along with part of the role’s own costume and her last jewelry (her favorite golden cross, which she was wearing on the day of her funeral but which was removed by a relative at the last minute).

A collection that includes objects relating to several of her performances, such as hair extensions, the gloves of Visconti’s Traviata, music scores, role books, dresses from various recitals (including part of the gown she wore at a recital she gave at Odeon of Herodes Atticus, along with the stole she wore), as well as clothes she wore at the famous Onassis’ parties, bags, jewelry, hats, as well as paintings, furniture, etc. Also, there are items that are exhibited for the first time, such as Callas’ identity card, her passport, part of her hair which she gave to her beloved butler, her death certificate, the first autograph signed at the age of fifteen along with her last autograph, her agenda with the handwritten addresses and phone numbers of colleagues and of people she knew, or photo albums with personal photos, as well as letters from her archive of famous conductors and directors she worked with, and of people associated with Callas, such as Gray Kelly, the Duchess of Windsor, Laurence Olivier, and many others.

Last but not least, there are several valuable mementos of Callas such as the scarf that the great Spanish soprano Maria Malibran had given to Callas, or Aristotle Onassis’ favorite cup and objects from Christina, Onassis’ yacht, programs from recitals, and many more.

For more info: www.thf.gr

Hours – Comments

Place: Athens

Venue: B. & M. Theocharakis Foundation, Vas. Sofias Avenue & Kokkali str.

Duration: 15/5 – 29/10/2017,

Closed: August 1-25

Opening hours: Daily: 10:00-18:00, Thursday: 10.00 – 20.00

More info: www.thf.gr

