Extreme weather bulletin: Storms and snow in some regions

The National Meteorological Services (EMY) has issued an emergency weather bulletin warning of heavy rainfall, strong winds, storms, hail and snow in the mountainous regions. The extreme weather phenomena will start late Sunday. The Ionian region in the west, Epirus and western mainland Greece will be affected on Sunday, while western Macedonia, western Peloponnese and the Dodecanese will also gradually feel the effects. For the early morning of Monday, the weather phenomena are expected to cover the regions of Thessaly, central Macedonia, and possibly temporarily eastern mainland Greece, the Sporades island complex and Euboea. By nightfall of Monday eastern Macedonia, the Cyclades and Crete will also be affected. Snow is forecast to fall in the mountainous and semi-mountainous areas of Epirus and western Macedonia.