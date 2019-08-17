Famous adult movie star says she will return to Greece (video-photos)

Aletta Ocean was in Mykonos and Santorini

Famous adult movie star Aletta Ocean was in Mykonos and Santorini and promised to revisit after she posted on her social media that she loved her stay on the beautiful Greek islands.

Aletta Ocean is one of the most popular active porn stars in the world right now as she is ranked 89th in Pornhub’s all-time list.

Her channel has 152,893 subscribers with her videos having over 201 million views.

The 31-year-old Hungarian chose Greece for her vacation, specifically Mykonos and Santorini where she stayed for about a week and shared soem photos with 1.9 million Instagram followers.

“By Greece, I’ll be back”, she wrote on her Instagram.