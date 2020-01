Famous Greek actress & singer Erika Broyer dies at the age of 77

Erica & her sister Margarita were one of the most famous duos in Greece

Beloved Greek actress, singer Erika Broyer died on Sunday at the age of 77.

She was in the intensive care unit of a hospital in Athens.

Broyer was born to a Greek father and an Austrian mother in 1942 in Athens.

She became famous by participating in many Greek films along with her sister Margarita.

The two became one of the most famous duos in Greece’ show biz.