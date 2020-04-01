Famous porn actress reveals how she feels when fans recognise her in public (videos-photos)

Ava Koxxx, a famous erotic movie actress revealed the awkward moments she went through in her private life when people recognised her in public.

Fans of the porn industry will know Ava Koxxx from the Fake Taxi series, as she has starred in several clips.

The 34-year-old recently gave an interview on the podcast “Helen Wood chats to …”, where she talked about the awkward moments she experienced when fans recognised her.

“Once I was in a supermarket in front of the bakery aisle, when three men passed by me. One told the others a little loudly “It’s her from Fake Taxi” and then an older man turned to them and asked what that was. I almost threw down the bread I had in my hands and left running,” she said.

In another incident she said: “I was in a club recently when I noticed a couple staring at me intensely. The woman in particular didn’t stop staring and I started to wonder what was going on.

So she came up to me and told me that she and her husband watch porn and that they like the videos I make. I just thanked them. I didn’t know what else to tell them. I was starting to sweat from embarrassment, especially when they told me they knew so many things about me.”

