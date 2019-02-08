FDA warns breast implants linked to a type of cancer

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement on Wednesday about the seriousness of the known link between breast implants and a rare form of cancer, anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL). At least 457 women in the U.S. have been diagnosed with breast implant-associated lymphoma, also referred to as BIA-ALCL, and nine of those women have died. The FDA is basing these numbers on medical device reports related to ALCL that it has received since 2010.

Officials at the FDA wrote, “We hope that this information prompts providers and patients to have important, informed conversations about breast implants and the risk of BIA-ALCL.” Despite being associated with implants, ALCL is not breast cancer. It is a rare blood cancer, a non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and can spread throughout the body. As a supplement to its Wednesday statement, the FDA also published a letter asking health care providers to continue to report possible cases of breast cancer-related ALCL to the agency.

more at fortune.com