February 9 is International Greek Language Day

Today, February 9 the Greek language is celebrating its forth anniversary. The celebration was formulated by the Federation of Greek Communities and Fraternal Organisations of Italy in 2016, and continues to spread worldwide for the third year in a row.

The celebration hopes to rekindle interest in the language worldwide. The date coincides with Commemoration Day of Greece’s ‘national poet, Dionysios Solomos, whose lyrics are featured in the Greek National Anthem.

The celebration aims to act as a reminder of the significance and the influence the Greek language has had throughout the centuries to the cultivation of many languages and its impact in many fields of science and art that can still be seen to this day.