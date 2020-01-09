Female police officer resigns after it was revealed she had performed oral sex on duty

Her male colleague could also be dismissed

A female police officer was forced to resign after it was revealed in a court hearing in Cardiff she had performed oral sex to her male colleague in a patrol car while on duty.

PC Abby Powell, 28, and fellow officer Alex Price were “in a relationship” and worked together at Tonyrefail police station in Rhondda Cynon Taff in 2017 in Wales.

In the hearing in Cardiff they both admitted to engaging in sexual acts while on duty.

Ms Powell has left South Wales Police but Mr Price, 49, remains, and also admitted lying in a police interview.

The pair accept their actions amount to gross misconduct and that they could be banned from police work.