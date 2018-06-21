Ferrari celebrates 70th anniversary in Ioannina! (video-photos)

Ferrari is celebrating its 70th birthday and the legendary car’s oldest owners’ club in Rome “PASSIONE ROSSA” selected Ioannina in Greece to present some of the iconic firm’s most beautiful creations. The works of art were on display at the Epirus Palace hotel and Ferrari’s fans gathered to marvel at the exquisite automobiles.

The famed Ferrari driver “Fabio Barrone” the holder of 2 Guinness World Speed Records was also present. The organisers held a Gala Dinner in his honour called “Night in the Red”.