FIBA 2020 Olympic Qualifiers: Greece’s possible opponents

Greece is in the top seed and will avoid Serbia, Russia, and Lithuania

The seedings of the 16 teams set to compete at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments 2020 has been revealed in the lead-up to next week’s Draw Ceremony.

The seeds and pots for the draw were determined by the FIBA World Ranking Women, presented by Nike, updated after the conclusion of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China.

The four FIBA Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments will be hosted by the National Federations of Canada (Victoria), Croatia (Split), Lithuania (Kaunas) and Serbia (Belgrade) from June 23 to 28, 2020.

The seeds are the following:

Seed 1:

Serbia, Greece, Lithuania, Russia

Seed 2:

Czech Republic, Brazil, Italy, Poland

Seed 3:

Croatia, Turkey, Slovenia, Puerto Rico

Seed 4:

Germany, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada

Seed 5:

New Zealand, Mexico, China, Korea

Seed 6:

Angola, Tunisia, Senegal, Uruguay