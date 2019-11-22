FIBA 2020 Olympic Qualifiers: Greece’s possible opponents

The seedings of the 16 teams set to compete at the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments 2020 has been revealed in the lead-up to next week’s Draw Ceremony.
The seeds and pots for the draw were determined by the FIBA World Ranking Women, presented by Nike, updated after the conclusion of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China.
The four FIBA Men’s Olympic Qualifying Tournaments will be hosted by the National Federations of Canada (Victoria), Croatia (Split), Lithuania (Kaunas) and Serbia (Belgrade) from June 23 to 28, 2020.
The seeds are the following:
Seed 1:
Serbia, Greece, Lithuania, Russia
Seed 2:
Czech Republic, Brazil, Italy, Poland
Seed 3:
Croatia, Turkey, Slovenia, Puerto Rico
Seed 4:
Germany, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Canada
Seed 5:
New Zealand, Mexico, China, Korea
Seed 6:
Angola, Tunisia, Senegal, Uruguay